New Cassia County magistrate judge appointed

BURLEY — A new Cassia County magistrate judge was appointed Friday.

The Fifth Judicial District Magistrates Commission selected Jeremy L. Pittard to replace Mick D. Hodges, who will retire Dec. 31.

Pittard, 44, has been practicing law since 2009 and maintains a private practice at Jeremy L. Pittard PLLC in Burley. He received his bachelor's of science degree in 2004 from Brigham Young University and his juris doctorate in 2008 from the University of Idaho.

The commission interviewed six finalists Friday from the pool of 14 who applied before making the appointment.

Magistrates Commission Chairman Eric J. Wildman said in a statement that Pittard will be a great addition to Cassia County and the entire judiciary and said the Magistrates Commission is confident that the people of Cassia County will be well served.

Upon appointment, magistrates serve an 18-month probation period. After which, they stand for retention election in the county in which they are seated and, if retained, serve a term of four years.

