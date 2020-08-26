Needs at food pantries surge during COVID-19 pandemic

“For a lot of people this is the first time they’ve been in a position of needing help and some are not even sure how to go about asking for it,” he said.

People should not be afraid or feel shameful for asking for help, he said.

“They need to realize that they didn’t cause this,” he said.

Impact of COVID-19 on Idaho hunger According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap report issued in June and used by The Idaho Foodbank, Idaho’s food insecurity rate prior to the virus outbreak was one in nine people.

The study’s says that based on a worst-case scenario of an 11.5% unemployment rate, the state could see needs increase 49%, meaning one in six Idahoans could experience food insecurity in 2020.

“On a daily basis many of our neighbors are struggling to meet basic needs and some, for the first time, are facing the reality of hunger. As a society we can’t afford the health impact for people not to have the food they need now and through their lifetime,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Food Bank, in a statement.