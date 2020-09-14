Murder trial in Cassia County cold case set for January

Tribe said people will stay 6 feet apart and wear masks and they will not use the jury room but will instead use the courtroom as the jury room, with the lawyers and court staff leaving the courtroom after the session.

Tribe said they may also consider using plexiglass around the witness stand so the witnesses can take off their mask to speak and the court reporter and jury can more easily understand them.

They may also use plexiglass to partition off the law clerk and between the defense and prosecutor’s tables.

Along with seating a jury, the court will also choose two alternative jurors.

Roark said he will request the jury be sequestered to keep everyone safer during the trial. He also asked that the trial be held in December and objected to waiting for January because by then Rodriguez will have been in jail for two years without being convicted of a crime.

Larsen said the state has been mediating many cases lately and would not be opposed to mediation in this case.

Roark said he needed to speak with Rodriguez outside of the hearing before answering whether mediation is an option.