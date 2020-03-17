Most Magic Valley senior centers suspend congregate meals and activities, nursing homes restrict visitors

As of Monday, the Senior Junction is open for congregate meals but has suspended all other activities at the center.

Alverson said the center has a good supply of food and paper products but the center may need extra financial donations if the meal numbers drop.

He said the center is planning to deliver an extra meal to all Meals on Wheels clients on Wednesday to help them stock up a little.

Magic Valley nursing homes are restricting access to non-essential people and suggest that family or friends call or Facetime residents to keep in touch during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services advised a nationwide visitation restriction at skilled nursing facilities.

“We are restricting any non-essential people,” said Bryron Kroeger, administrator at the Mini-Cassia Care Center in Burley, which has 68 beds.

All congregate activities have also been suspended at the center.

Kroeger said people should stay in contact with friends or family at the center by telephone and Facetime is available for residents.

“They are doing alright and we are trying to keep them entertained,” he said.