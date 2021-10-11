Minidoka schools ask for $2.25 M supplemental levy renewal with no cost increase in Nov. 2 election

RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District will ask voters to approve a $2.25 million renewal of its supplemental levy on Nov. 2.

The amount will be levied each year for two years.

There is no increase in the amount of the levy this year. The annual cost for homeowners per $100,000 in valued property is $122.93.

The district has one of the lowest levy rates in Southern Idaho.

Seventy-six percent of the levy will be used for maintenance repair and equipment across the district, 14 percent on technology and 10 percent on buses.

Projects proposed for the levy include internet, software and laptops, security cameras, sidewalk repair, carpet, flooring, paint, paving, doors and locks, security entry systems, six new buses, heating and air conditioning at Mt. Harrison Jr./Sr. High School, replacing windows at East and West middle schools, LED lighting at Acequia and Heyburn elementary schools, replace the track at East and West, roofing at Minico High School and classroom furniture.

