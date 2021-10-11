 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minidoka schools ask for $2.25 M supplemental levy renewal with no cost increase in Nov. 2 election
0 comments
alert

Minidoka schools ask for $2.25 M supplemental levy renewal with no cost increase in Nov. 2 election

{{featured_button_text}}
Minidoka County School District bus

A Minidoka County School District bus at the bus garage in 2018.

 Laurie Welch

RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District will ask voters to approve a $2.25 million renewal of its supplemental levy on Nov. 2.

The amount will be levied each year for two years.

There is no increase in the amount of the levy this year. The annual cost for homeowners per $100,000 in valued property is $122.93.

The district has one of the lowest levy rates in Southern Idaho.

Seventy-six percent of the levy will be used for maintenance repair and equipment across the district, 14 percent on technology and 10 percent on buses.

Projects proposed for the levy include internet, software and laptops, security cameras, sidewalk repair, carpet, flooring, paint, paving, doors and locks, security entry systems, six new buses, heating and air conditioning at Mt. Harrison Jr./Sr. High School, replacing windows at East and West middle schools, LED lighting at Acequia and Heyburn elementary schools, replace the track at East and West, roofing at Minico High School and classroom furniture.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News