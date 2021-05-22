 Skip to main content
Minidoka school trustee resigns; board looking for replacement
Minidoka school trustee resigns; board looking for replacement

Rick Stimpson

Rick Stimpson

 Courtesy photo

RUPERT — Minidoka County School District Vice Chairperson Rick Stimpson submitted his resignation as trustee in Zone 3 during the board’s monthly meeting on May 17.

Stimpson said he was resigning due to personal reasons.

The trustees thanked Stimpson for his service and dedication to the community.

The board will accept applications for an appointment to the board from any interested person. Applications can be picked up at the district’s Central Office, 310 10th St. in Rupert.

The board will review the applications and set up interviews.

A candidate will be chosen for appointment as trustee for the zone.

For more information call Board Clerk Kerri Tibbitts, 208-436-4727 or email at ktibbitts@mindiokaschools.org.

