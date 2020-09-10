Minidoka man charged with possessing child sexually exploitative materials

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — A Minidoka County man is charged with possessing sexually exploitative materials of children after police found explicit images and videos in his possession.

Andres Mosso-Santos, 35, was arraigned on 10 counts of possession of child sexually exploitative materials on Wednesday in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

The Rupert Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a child sexually explicit photo and video of Mosso-Santos taken from social media, according to court records.

Facebook flagged the video and deactivated the account.

The grainy video showed a person resembling Mosso-Santos having sex with a girl, who appears to be about age 4, according to court documents.

Investigators received search warrants for Mosso-Santos’s Facebook account and a second account that he allegedly set up using his employer’s wireless internet.

Mosso-Santos worked at a dairy, which cooperated with police.

Police found home videos of Mosso-Santos with young girls and videos of human torture and extreme violence.

He was arrested during a traffic stop.