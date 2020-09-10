 Skip to main content
Minidoka man charged with possessing child sexually exploitative materials
Minidoka man charged with possessing child sexually exploitative materials

RUPERT — A Minidoka County man is charged with possessing sexually exploitative materials of children after police found explicit images and videos in his possession.

Andres Mosso-Santos, 35, was arraigned on 10 counts of possession of child sexually exploitative materials on Wednesday in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

The Rupert Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a child sexually explicit photo and video of Mosso-Santos taken from social media, according to court records.

Facebook flagged the video and deactivated the account.

The grainy video showed a person resembling Mosso-Santos having sex with a girl, who appears to be about age 4, according to court documents.

Investigators received search warrants for Mosso-Santos’s Facebook account and a second account that he allegedly set up using his employer’s wireless internet.

Mosso-Santos worked at a dairy, which cooperated with police.

Police found home videos of Mosso-Santos with young girls and videos of human torture and extreme violence.

He was arrested during a traffic stop.

He denied having sexual contact with children.

Police found on his phone 24 exploitative videos of boys and girls ages 4 to 15 engaged in sex with adults. And an image cache showed "many" exploitative videos and photos on thumbnail images that had been removed from the phone, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is set at 1:30 p .m. Sept. 23 in magistrate court.

 Laurie Welch
