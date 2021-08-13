Minidoka hospital closes home health and hospice program due to nurse shortage, dwindling reimbursements

RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital is closing its home health and hospice program on Sept. 30 after failing to recruit enough nurses to keep it viable.
“We’ve had positions posted for two years and have had exactly zero applicants,” Minidoka Memorial Hospital CEO Tom Murphy said. “The harsh reality is that we don’t want to run a service that we can’t operate to the best of our ability.”
Murphy said while it is difficult to recruit nursing staff overall at the hospital it is especially difficult to recruit for home health and hospice.
“The newly graduated nursing students want the "Grey's Anatomy" experience of bedside care and most nursing students are not interested in home health and hospice,” Murphy said.
Other factors that weighed into the decision included the need for expensive GPS software and dwindling Medicare reimbursements, he said.
Minidoka Memorial has operated the program for more than 25 years, according to a statement issued by the hospital. Joye Simpson has been the director for 21 years and is set to retire at the end of the year.
Murphy said a couple of other staff members were transferring to other departments, leaving the agency severely short staffed and unable to manage the work loads.
“Home health and hospice is not a Monday through Friday job,” Murphy said. “People need care on the weekends and in the middle of the night.”
Hospital administration and the board of trustees had “a frank conversation” before making the decision, Murphy said.
All of the remaining nurses and non-clinical staff will be transferred to other positions at the hospital.
“We will have zero layoffs,” Murphy said.
Murphy said there are at least four other home health and hospice agencies in Mini-Cassia that can serve Minidoka County.
If that wasn't the case, the hospital may have put more work into continuing the servie, Murphy said.
Cassia Regional Hospital spokesperson Stephanie Curtis said Intermountain Homecare & Hospice is now on the hospital’s campus.
“They do serve Minidoka County,” she said.
Minidoka Memorial will continue to provide its home assistant program, Minidoka Home Assistant Services, which offers a variety of services so clients can continue to live at home independently.
The services are provided by drug and background checked certified nursing assistants who provide home visits and monitoring, house cleaning, personal care, errands, ambulation and bathing along with helping with medications.