Minidoka hospital closes home health and hospice program due to nurse shortage, dwindling reimbursements

RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital is closing its home health and hospice program on Sept. 30 after failing to recruit enough nurses to keep it viable.

“We’ve had positions posted for two years and have had exactly zero applicants,” Minidoka Memorial Hospital CEO Tom Murphy said. “The harsh reality is that we don’t want to run a service that we can’t operate to the best of our ability.”

Murphy said while it is difficult to recruit nursing staff overall at the hospital it is especially difficult to recruit for home health and hospice.

“The newly graduated nursing students want the "Grey's Anatomy" experience of bedside care and most nursing students are not interested in home health and hospice,” Murphy said.

Other factors that weighed into the decision included the need for expensive GPS software and dwindling Medicare reimbursements, he said.

Minidoka Memorial has operated the program for more than 25 years, according to a statement issued by the hospital. Joye Simpson has been the director for 21 years and is set to retire at the end of the year.