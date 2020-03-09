Minidoka County elementary students are fostering talents through new enrichment program

Acequia Elementary School teacher Jaclyn Crane teaches basic drawing during an enrichment class at the school.
Laurie Welch
Acequia teacher Kendra Lanier, who is the coordinator for the school’s gifted and talented program, said it has been wonderful to offer the program to all the students at the school.
The school has a late bus schedule and other parents had to agree to pick up students later on one day a week to accommodate the new program from 3 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Everyone has been enthusiastic about the program, said Principal Heather Hepworth.
The students choose their top three options that spark their interest, like dog training, engineering, basic drawing, cooking or dance classes. They rotate classes every six weeks.
The classes help develop talent and foster critical thinking, Lanier said.
Acequia Elementary School teacher Kendra Lanier's enrichment program engineering class studies a maze on March 3 at the school.
Laurie Welch
Sixteen students in Lanier’s engineering enrichment class sat on the floor hunched over a yellow board with a maze built on top as eight motorized bugs zoomed around course.
All remained attentive and invested in how well the bugs navigated through the tunnels and turns.
“You see that talent development happening,” she said.
High schoolers making spaceship parts
Junior Jett Day, front, and senior Ty Silvaz calibrate machinery during their automated manufacturing class Feb. 25 at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls. The class is working on parts that will be used on the international space station.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
High schoolers making spaceship parts
A nearly complete handrail fixture cap is seen during an automated manufacturing class Feb. 25 at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls. The part is a piece of a handle that astronauts will use to pull themselves around in zero-gravity.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
High schoolers making spaceship parts
Computer software shows a 3D rendering of the part the class is creating during their automated manufacturing class Feb. 25 at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
High schoolers making spaceship parts
Senior James Mayfield smirks during his automated manufacturing class Feb. 25 at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
High schoolers making spaceship parts
Teacher Nathan Hyer shows how the part they're creating will work during his automated manufacturing class Feb. 25 at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
High schoolers making spaceship parts
Different tools that can be fitted to a HAAS automation mill sit out during an automated manufacturing class Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hope Squad
Klayton Wilson listens during his Hope Squad class Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Minico High School in Rupert.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hope Squad
Malia Manning watches a short video with her peers during a Hope Squad class Tuesday at Minico High School in Rupert. The elective course is for students whose peers found them trustworthy.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hope Squad
Garrett Matsen laughs during a Hope Squad class Tuesday at Minico High School in Rupert. The class is made up of all grade levels and is intended for trustworthy students to help their peers find hope.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hope Squad
Senior Savannah Garza, right, gives her input while Janessa Vega listens during their Hope Squad class Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Minico High School in Rupert.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hope Squad
Students in the Hope Squad class have a discussion Tuesday at Minico High School in Rupert. The students refer to themselves as the Hope Squad and are encourage to help high-risk students.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hope Squad
Pablo Barajas listens to his teacher during his Hope Squad class Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Minico High School in Rupert.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hope Squad
Nick Sorenson tells a story during his Hope Squad class Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Minico High School in Rupert.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hope Squad
Hope Squad class rules are listed on the white board Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Minico High School in Rupert.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students build tiny house
Student Nathan Suhr, 16, staples in a deck as part of a tiny house the class is building Monday at Minico High School in Rupert.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students build tiny house
Students Zane Wilkie, 16, and Nathan Suhr, 16, move a board into place as part of a tiny home the class is building Monday at Minico High School in Rupert.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students build tiny house
Student Nathan Suhr, 16, and teacher Brent Van Every take measurements Monday at Minico High School in Rupert.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students build tiny house
Student Nathan Suhr, 16, staples in a deck as part of a tiny house the class is building Monday at Minico High School in Rupert.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students build tiny house
Student Zane Wilkie, 16, helps with the build on a tiny home Monday at Minico High School in Rupert.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students build tiny house
Student Nathan Suhr, 16, staples in a deck as part of a tiny house the class is building Monday at Minico High School in Rupert.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Students build tiny house
Teacher Brent Van Every gives a rundown on what the class is doing with its tiny home Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Minico High School in Rupert.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Tutoring
Alimasi Jamari, 17, gets a hand from Dorcas Lupumba, 17, during a tutoring session Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
Tutoring
Alimasi Jamari, 17, does his school work Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
Tutoring
Elder Adam Jenkins, right, helps out Moses Kwanbucyo, 14, with his homework Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
Tutoring
Patience Kavyavo, 15, does her school work Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
Mayor Walking Challenge meets Halloween
Children hang out while Mayor Shawn Barigar (not shown) takes part during a Halloween Parade and the last day of his Mayor Walking Challenge Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Mayor Walking Challenge meets Halloween
Ellie Peterson, 6, walks in stride during a Halloween Parade Thursday at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Mayor Walking Challenge meets Halloween
Children take part in a Halloween Parade Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Mayor Walking Challenge meets Halloween
Mayor Shawn Barigar dressed as Mr. Mayor the Explorer, shows kids the selfie they just took during a Halloween Parade and the last day of his Mayor Walking Challenge Thursday at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Mayor Walking Challenge meets Halloween
Mayor Shawn Barigar, left, mingles with students during a Halloween Parade and the last day of his Mayor Walking Challenge Thursday at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Mayor Walking Challenge meets Halloween
Teachers take part in a Halloween Parade Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Mayor Walking Challenge meets Halloween
Children take part in a Halloween Parade Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Mayor Walking Challenge meets Halloween
Children take part in a Halloween Parade Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Mayor Walking Challenge meets Halloween
Evelyn Bennion, 2, runs around in her costume during a Halloween Parade Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Pillar Falls Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hagerman HS combines Ag with Food Science
Hagerman High School ag and food science teacher Kirt Martin talks in September to Sadie Wadsworth about proper cutting technique.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hagerman HS combines Ag with Food Science
Student Cameron Zelnter, 14, mixes ingredients for pico de gallo during class Thursday at Hagerman High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hagerman HS combines Ag with Food Science
Academy of Ag and Food Science teacher Kirt Martin instructs his class how to make pico de gallo Thursday at Hagerman High School. 'Nobody had ever bridged ag and food science,' Martin said.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hagerman HS combines Ag with Food Science
Kirt Martin wears his Academy of Ag and Food Science chef jacket during class.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hagerman HS combines Ag with Food Science
Student Kenlie Kendall, 14, mixes ingredients while preparing pico de gallo back in September. Hagerman High School's ag and food science program was one of five recipients of Chobani's annual Community Impact Fund grants.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
First day of school
Parents take photos and drop off their children for the first day of school Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Morningside Elementary in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
First day of school
A student stands outside the school for a photo during the first day of the school year Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Morningside Elementary in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
First day of school
Keira Horsley, 6, plays before class startss during the first day of the school year Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Morningside Elementary in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
First day of school
Ryan Horsley takes the obligatory first day back to school photo of his daughter Keira Horsley, 6, Monday morning, Aug. 19, 2019, at Morningside Elementary School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teaching the art of carpentary
Teacher Cameron Hoge gives a tour of the facility before class Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teaching the art of carpentary
Twin Falls student Brayden Cserepes, 16, talks with teacher Cameron Hoge during class Thursday in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teaching the art of carpentary
Teacher Cameron Hoge gives a tour demonstrates a saw cut during class Thursday in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teaching the art of carpentary
Carpentry is being taught for Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls and Magic Valley High Schools Thursday in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teaching the art of carpentary
Teacher Cameron Hoge goes over some math during class Thursday in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Teaching the art of carpentary
From left, Twin Falls' student Raven Janis, 16, puts screws in a board along with Daniel Gonzales, 15, of Canyon Ridge, and Garrett Awalt, 18, from Twin Falls High School during class Thursday in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!