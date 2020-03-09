Minidoka County elementary students are fostering talents through new enrichment program

RUPERT — Minidoka County elementary school principals are carving out time for students to explore interests and talents that pique their interest through a new enrichment program this year.

The evidence-based enrichment program started at Heyburn Elementary School and has expanded to the other schools in the district with each principal choosing how students participate, said Suzette Miller, director of secondary student achievement for the district.

Heyburn Principal Danelle Stutzman said the program gives the students an opportunity to interact with peers and teachers they normally wouldn’t encounter.

“It’s all about forming those connections with other grade level peers and teachers they wouldn’t ordinarily see,” Stutzman said.

Stutzman said the program also gives the students something to look forward to each week.

Heyburn offers the program to grades 3-5 and hopes to expand it to other grades next year.

At Rupert Elementary School, the program is used for students who qualify as gifted and talented, although other students participate at teachers’ requests, Principal Angela Chandler said.