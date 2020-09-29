Minidoka animal shelter considers increasing euthanizations after budget trouble

RUPERT — The Minidoka County Joint Animal Control Board is grappling with how to rein in expenses after the shelter ended the year $43,696.50 in the hole.
The biggest expenses for the 2019-2020 fiscal year were veterinarian bills and personnel costs, which both exceeded the amount budgeted, Rupert Chief Financial Officer Leslie Garner said.
The total revenue for the year was $110,417.90 and expenses hit $154,114.40.
The shelter was not able to hold its biggest fundraiser event this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fundraiser usually brings in about $15,000.
Board president Tammy Jones said the board will have to ask for more money from the Gellings Trust.
Diane Gellings left more than $300,000 to the shelter to help care for homeless dogs.
Along with Rupert, the board includes representatives from the cities of Paul, Heyburn, Acequia and Minidoka and Minidoka County, which all pay a percentage for the service.
The board will be reaching out to the Idaho Humane Society to see if they can contract with the organization to take some of the dogs from the shelter.
“There are things they can do if we contract with them,” Jones said.
The Humane Society, she said, has their own vets and ways to get the dogs adopted.
The facility has one animal control officer and spent nearly $50,000 during the year on temporary labor, which is more than the costs for the full-time employee.
While employee costs exceeded the budget, staff spends a lot of time working to transport dogs to rescue agencies and adopt out pets, which sometimes leaves little time for actual animal control duties, board member Bob Dempsay said.
“We have to make some hard decisions about who the heck we are,” Dempsay said.
The board is considering lowing the number of days a dog can be at the shelter before it is euthanized. Right now that threshold is 21 days.
“We already have the answer, we just don’t like it. We are animal control,” Dempsay said.
Jim Bowers, representing the Gellings Trust, said that trust would support helping to fund another animal control officer, which is in keeping with Gellings’s intentions of using the money to care for the animals.
When the city of Rupert took over the oversight of the facility from Minidoka County, it was an almost exclusive kill facility. It euthanized 330 dogs in 2008. The shelter now sends most dogs to a rescue organization, adopts them out or finds the owners.
Rupert City Administrator Kelly Anthon previously told the Times-News that an analysis showed it cost more to put the animals down humanely than to adopt them out, so moving back to that option was probably not the best answer.
“I think having a no-kill shelter is the preference,” board attorney Paul Ross said. “But it comes at a cost.”
