Minidoka animal shelter considers increasing euthanizations after budget trouble

The facility has one animal control officer and spent nearly $50,000 during the year on temporary labor, which is more than the costs for the full-time employee.

While employee costs exceeded the budget, staff spends a lot of time working to transport dogs to rescue agencies and adopt out pets, which sometimes leaves little time for actual animal control duties, board member Bob Dempsay said.

“We have to make some hard decisions about who the heck we are,” Dempsay said.

The board is considering lowing the number of days a dog can be at the shelter before it is euthanized. Right now that threshold is 21 days.

“We already have the answer, we just don’t like it. We are animal control,” Dempsay said.

Jim Bowers, representing the Gellings Trust, said that trust would support helping to fund another animal control officer, which is in keeping with Gellings’s intentions of using the money to care for the animals.

When the city of Rupert took over the oversight of the facility from Minidoka County, it was an almost exclusive kill facility. It euthanized 330 dogs in 2008. The shelter now sends most dogs to a rescue organization, adopts them out or finds the owners.