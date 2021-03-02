Minico's wrestling program hopes to raise money for facility expansion

“I’ve walked into the women’s locker room and found guys showering,” said Frankie Graham, who is on the wrestling team at the school.

The same problem occurs for the boy wrestlers during a girls’ basketball home game, Stimpson said.

Robinson said it was previously a problem accommodating both boys and girls during weigh-ins, which used to be done in the wrestler’s underwear in the practice gym. They would put a piece of paper across the window in the door to afford the athlete privacy. With more girls wrestling they changed protocols, and now the weigh-ins are performed while the athletes are wearing the wrestling uniform or singlet.

Through this season, which ended this weekend with the Idaho High School Activities Association state tournament, girls had to compete against boys in the official tournament.

But next year, the IHSAA will start hosting an officials girls wrestling state championship.

Although previously there were a few girls wrestling tournaments held, but they were not officially sanctioned, Robinson said.

“Next year they will have their own season,” he said.

At Minico High School, 15 girls started the wrestling season and seven girls finished the season.