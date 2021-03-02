Minico's wrestling program hopes to raise money for facility expansion

RUPERT — Minico High School wrestling coaches want to double the size of their practice gym and add boys and girls locker rooms due to the program’s growth — which includes more and more girls each year.
A proposal to raise the money for the project, which is estimated to cost $480,000, was presented to the Minidoka County School District’s board during its last meeting in February. The board unanimously approved supporting the plan, with the board’s Vice President Rick Stimpson abstaining from the vote. Stimpson is the assistant coach for the wrestling team.
“We are not asking for any money from the school district,” Minico High School Wrestling Coach Clay Robinson said.
The money for the project will be raised through fundraising and sponsorships, he said.
The plan includes restrooms, office, storage and meeting rooms, parent waiting and viewing areas and a workout area with training and weight lifting equipment.
It also includes adding under-mat protection, mats to cover the expanded area and replacing the 4-foot wall mats with 6-foot mats to increase protection against the walls.
“There have been a lot of heads hit against those walls,” Stimpson said. “Concussions can be a real problem in sports.”
When the 60 wrestlers are all in the 48-foot by 65-foot practice room together it becomes a safety issue.
“When you have that many kids in that small of an area, they hit each other,” Robinson said. “We need more room to practice at a realistic level to simulate a real match. It’s an explosive sport and we don’t have room to practice that explosiveness.”
The tentative plan is to build the expansion on the west side of the current practice room.
But, Stimpson said, there are many details that will need to be worked out, and they have been trying to come up with solutions to the problems for some time.
The Minico wrestling program includes youth K-12 and includes the high school team, East Minico Middle School and West Minico Middle School teams and the Spartan Wrestling Club, which combined totals 300 children.
The wrestling practice room does not have dedicated boys or girls locker rooms, and the wrestlers have to use the locker rooms for the auxiliary gym.
That poses a problem when the school hosts home basketball games at the same time because the opposing basketball team uses the opposite sex’s locker room.
“I’ve walked into the women’s locker room and found guys showering,” said Frankie Graham, who is on the wrestling team at the school.
The same problem occurs for the boy wrestlers during a girls’ basketball home game, Stimpson said.
Robinson said it was previously a problem accommodating both boys and girls during weigh-ins, which used to be done in the wrestler’s underwear in the practice gym. They would put a piece of paper across the window in the door to afford the athlete privacy. With more girls wrestling they changed protocols, and now the weigh-ins are performed while the athletes are wearing the wrestling uniform or singlet.
Through this season, which ended this weekend with the Idaho High School Activities Association state tournament, girls had to compete against boys in the official tournament.
But next year, the IHSAA will start hosting an officials girls wrestling state championship.
Although previously there were a few girls wrestling tournaments held, but they were not officially sanctioned, Robinson said.
“Next year they will have their own season,” he said.
At Minico High School, 15 girls started the wrestling season and seven girls finished the season.
Robinson said whether or not the girls like competing against boys or want to compete against only girls — is mixed depending on the athlete.
Graham is in her fifth year of wrestling and worries that wrestling against only girls will not be as competitive for her.
“I worry about the quality of competition,” Graham said.
But, she said, in order for girls’ competitiveness to get better, they have to start somewhere.
“The sport is changing,” Stimpson said. “And in order to be progressive, we have to stay ahead of it.”
Women’s wrestling, Stimpson said, is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and college recruiters are on the lookout for female high school wrestlers.
“I have two girls that colleges are looking to recruit,” he said.
Robinson said Minico High School has always had one of the best wrestling teams in the state.
“We’ve always been short on space and it’s always been a problem,” Stimpson said.
The expansion project, he said, will probably not be completed by next season, he said.
Other Magic Valley school districts have also seen growth in the past few years.
Twin Falls High School built a new wrestling room beside the gym, Twin Falls School District Spokesperson Eva Craner wrote in an email to the Times-News.
The wrestling program did a lot of fundraising to make that happen, and the district provided some matching funds from the plant facility levy, which can be used for construction projects.
The former wrestling room was a retrofitted classroom that had been moved three times in the past 20 years.
Both TFHS and Canyon Ridge High School are close enough to the main gym so wrestlers can use the varsity locker rooms, which have space for both sexes.
“That being said, depending on the number of athletes that come out for the sport, space can always be an issue,” Craner said.
How the IHSAA sanctioning of girls wrestling affects the use of facilities will depend on how many girls participate.
“We are excited to have this option and hope many girls participate. If numbers reach a point where the facilities don’t accommodate the athletes, we may need to do split practices, which is a potential in any year when a large number of wrestlers participate,” Craner said.