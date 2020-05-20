Minico High School rolls out plan B for graduation ceremony on Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RUPERT— Minico High School officials rolled out plan B for a graduation ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, which will be held on the soccer field and conform to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing precautions.

No one will be allowed on the grounds unless they arrive by car with a graduate, and attendees will stay in vehicles for the entire graduation ceremony except for the period of time when photos are taken.

The school originally planned to hold a group graduation with parents in attendance and adhering to social distancing, even though the event did not meet the governor’s recommendations for group gatherings on that date.

The letter to parents signed by Principal Kimberley Kidd on May 15, advises graduates and guests to not attend if they are not feeling well and that families can decorate the vehicles.

The letter was sent to the Times-News on Tuesday evening.

Graduates will exit their vehicle when it is their turn to be honored. The event will be livestreamed and broadcast over radio and recorded.

Family members will be able to get out of the vehicle to take pictures of their graduate, but they must stay around the vehicle. Graduate can’t take photos with friends or family on school grounds.