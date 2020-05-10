Minico High School plans group graduation despite governor's order limiting events

Cassia High School

Graduation will be held 7 p.m. May 18 for Cassia High School.

Seniors will line up in their cars at Cassia Regional Tech Center and family and friends can park along 17th Street in front of the school with their headlights pointed toward the center of the street. Students will drive to the front of the school and the graduates’ names will be announced. They will get out of their vehicle and go to the front of the school for pictures, get their diploma and gifts. There will be a fireworks display after completion. Graduates will receive a link of a video later with senior slides, pictures, grad video along with congratulations from teachers. Seniors can decorate their cars and families are encouraged to honk horns, blink headlights and cheer from their vehicles as grads receive their diplomas.

Raft River High School

Graduation will be held at 8 p.m. May 19 at the football field.

Gifts can be dropped off curbside at the agriculture building from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The graduates, accompanied by family, will park on the field in cars. A backdrop will be set up in front of the stadium seating. There will be opening remarks, the national anthem, the valedictorians will receive their medallions and give a two-minute speech, followed by the salutatorians.