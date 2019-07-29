Many people think of 4-H projects simply as raising animals for market, but 4-H also encompasses many other activities like candy making, archery, crocheting, bike riding and geology.

For nearly 400 4-Hers the Minidoka County Fair is the culmination of their hard work and a time for the community to come together and watch bull riders, listen to concerts and partake in delicious fair treats.

“4-H is about so much more than just raising animals,” Autumn Fowler, 4-H mother and club leader, said. “When I grew up we lived in the city and my mom thought that meant we couldn’t do 4-H.”