Meet the candidates running for office in Minidoka County

RUPERT — In Minidoka County voters will be deciding several contested races including council seats for Heyburn and Rupert, a Heyburn mayor’s race, a school board trustee race and two West End Fire Protection District fire commissioner seats.

Heyburn City Council, two four-year seats

Chad Anderson, 35, an incumbent member, works for the United States Postal Service as a rural carrier. He also works in facilities management and has coached youth sports for 15 years. He has been on the council for five years.

Anderson said he feels that serving is “stewardship, God’s work.”

“I work for the people who don’t have a voice. I speak for those who are too scared or don’t want to speak up,” Anderson said. “I really want to be a part of moving the city forward.”

Rick Tundag, 45, was appointed to the council in December to fill a vacancy. He is an environmental and health safety director for Packaging Specialties. He graduated from Minico High School and attended the College of Southern Idaho and Boise State University.

“I believe in Heyburn. I believe it is a great place to live and I want to be part of the growth and the good things going on here,” Tundag said.

Tundag would like to be a part of planning for growth so the city is in a good position for future generations.

He has held leadership positions at his job and church and through coaching youth sports for more than 15 years.

Dan Davidson, 52, is the manager of the Minidoka Irrigation District. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science in management and an associate’s degree in accounting.

“I am running because I want to give back to the community I’m in,” Davidson said.

Davidson’s previous political experience includes being the president of the Idaho Water Users Association and holding leadership positions on various water boards and committees over the years.

Heyburn mayor, four-year seat

Dick Galbraith, 67, the incumbent, is a building contractor and served on the City Council for seven years prior to being appointed as mayor.

He is challenged by recalled former mayor Mark Rosa, 61, who is a contractor and entrepreneur. He was recalled from the mayor’s office by election last fall.

Rupert City Council, two four-year seats

Incumbent candidate Tammy Jones, 60, is a legal assistant at Goodman Law Office. She graduated from Minico High School and Links Business College.

“I’m running for City Council again because I have enjoyed it,” Jones said. “I think we have a good council and good city administrator and there are a lot of things going on that’s I’d like to be a part of. I want to help make our city great.”

Jones has held a seat on the City Council for nine years and has served in leadership roles at her church.

Incumbent candidate Joel Heward, 44, is a funeral director with an applied science degree and a degree in mortuary science.

“I’m running because I just like to help out and be a part of things,” Heward said. “I like to do my part and serve my community.”

Heward has been on the City Council for more than four years and he serves in a leadership capacity in his job.

Randy Thompson, 57, retired as Rupert’s sanitation superintendent in after holding that position for 14 years. He worked for the city for 35 years.

“I would like to continue serving my city,” Thompson said. “I like the direction that it is going and I would like to see it continue to move forward.”

Thompson served in leadership capacities during his career and by helping adult leaders in the Boy Scouts of America. He also helped the Idaho Fire Service train firefighters. He is a Minico High School graduate and served in the Army National Guard.

Minidoka County School District board of trustees, Zone 4, one four-year seat

Incumbent candidate Mary Andersen, 64, is retired and worked as the recreation director for the city of Rupert. She also worked for 12 years as the Minidoka County School District’s maintenance secretary. She is a licensed cosmetologist and attended college for a year and a half.

“I am running because I care about the education of our children,” said Andersen, who was born and raised in Mini-Cassia. She has children and grandchildren in the school district and she cares about all the district’s employees and the direction the district is heading.

Candidate Autumn Clark, 39, is a secretary for the Bureau of Reclamation, attended court transcriptionist school and studied music performance at Idaho State University. She is a certified 911 operator in Montana.

She has held leadership positions during her career.

“I have a couple of kiddos at Rupert Elementary and I’ve seen things politically coming down the pike that I don’t agree with,” Clark said. “I want to do what I can to keep it from affecting our kids. When politics begin affecting our kids that’s not a good thing.”

Clark said she thinks critical race theory is racist and an ideology that should not be taught in schools and she disagrees with schools forcing vaccine mandates on students.

West End Fire Protection District Sub District 2, one, four-year seat

Incumbent candidate Michael McCall, 75, is self-employed and semi-retired as a farmer and owner of a trucking company. A Minico High School graduate, he attended a year and a half of college.

He has served on the West End Fire Protection District’s board for 32 years, served on the Paul Cemetery District’s board and on the Idaho State Fire Commissioners Association for more than 20 years.

“I’ve always enjoyed doing this job and feel like I’ve done a good job over the years,” McCall said about running for another term.

During his tenure on the board the fire district was able to build a new fire station and the Paul City Hall building without asking taxpayers for a bond, he said. Through careful budgeting, they were also able to add on to the building about four years ago.

Greg Walton, 45, is the sales operations manager for Agri-Service and a graduate of Calvary Christian School.

Walton does not have an agenda against the current seat holder, he said, but “sometimes change is good.”

“I will serve if people want me in there. I’m willing to help. It’s a great community,” Walton said.

Walton has no previous political experience but has served as the Minidoka County fair manager and on the board of the Minidoka County Farm Bureau and he said his experience in ordering and purchasing equipment could be of benefit to the district.

West End Fire Protection District Sub District 3, one, four-year seat

Appointed incumbant Shane Oldham, 39, is a crane operator and graduated from Burley High School.

He was appointed to the seat this spring and has been a volunteer firefighter for West End Fire & Rescue.

“I still have a passion for the fire department,” Oldham said about running for the seat. “With my current occupation I can’t make the calls anymore, but this is a way I can still help out.”

Candidate Steve Roberts, 51, is the safety manager at Amalgamated Sugar Co. in Paul. He has a vocational technical degree in construction and has various certifications related to his work.

“I had planned to run when Tris Moore retired,” Roberts said.

The timing now seems right, he said, and works with his schedule.

Roberts was a firefighter with West End Fire & Rescue for 24 years, was a patrol director for Pomerelle Ski Patrol, a grounds keeper at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, worked as an emergency medical technician on an ambulance and has helped with West End Fire & Rescue training.

Uncontested races, which will not be on the ballot

Acequia mayor, 4-year term, incumbent Larry Wall

Acequia City Council, two four-year seats, incumbents Nina Stephenson and Efrain Ramirez

Paul City Council, two four-year seats, incumbents Brent Browning and Brent D. Stimpson.

Rupert City Council, one two-year-seat, appointed incumbent Kris Faux.

Minidoka County School District Zone 4 trustee, one four-year seat, Juan M. Perez.

The Minidoka County School District is holding a supplemental levy election in the amount of $2.25 million for each of two years. There is no cost increase from the previous levy.

No candidates file for Minidoka city elections What happens when no one files to run for mayor or City Council in a small rural town? The city of Minidoka is about to find out.

The city of Minidoka’s four-year mayoral seat is open along with one two-year council seat and one four-year council seat. No candidates filed for any of the open offices.

