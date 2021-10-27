Meet the candidates running for office in Cassia County

BURLEY — Contested election races across Cassia County on Nov. 2 include three Burley City Council seats, two Declo City Council seats, a Declo Cemetery District race and a race for the Cassia County School District Trustee in Zone 4.

Burley City Council, three four-year seats

Incumbent Casey Andersen, 66, is a Burley business owner and auto repairman and auto restorer. He’s owned his own business for 42 years. Andersen attended the College of Idaho’s Auto Technician Program.

“I am running because I want to give back to the community and make it grow and prosper,” Andersen said.

Andersen has been on the City Council for nearly 12 years and has served as council president. He also served on the planning and zoning commission for two years and on the Association of Idaho Cities board. He was the recipient of the Idaho Newspaper Foundation’s 2016 Max Dalton Open Government Award.

Incumbent Jon R. Anderson, 76, is a retired credit union manager. He received a degree in marketing from Idaho State University.

“I would like to serve one more term,” Anderson said. “There are so many things that will happen in the next four years in the city, including hiring a new city manager and city clerk. I think my experience will add to the city’s effort in bringing those people in and help continue what we’ve worked for years to have.”

Anderson has been on the City Council for eight years and was mayor from 2002 to 2009. He has served on the Association of Idaho Cities board, on the board of the Idaho Association of Credit Unions and twice on the Fifth District Magistrates Commission.

Incumbent Bryce Morgan, 41, is an accountant with a master’s degree in business.

“Since I’ve been on the council we’ve accomplished a lot of things and the next four years will be vital for Burley as we deal with housing and unemployment issues and putting infrastructure in place to accommodate all the growth,” Morgan said.

Morgan has served on the City Council for eight years and is part owner of Handy Truck Line, where he manages 210 employees.

Stegen Phillips, 36, has a bachelor’s degree in IT and administration.

“The biggest reason I’m running is the mess we’ve had in the world lately. It concerns me for our future,” Phillips said. “It also concerns me that so many people are moving to the area. It worries me as a citizen and for my kids. I’d like to get ahead of any problems and help out.”

Phillips is an entrepreneur and owns several businesses including Dragonfly Salon & Spa, Kiosk Wireless and Team Mobile.

Declo City Council, two four-year seats

Incumbent Clinten Heward, 44, is the service manager at the Sprinkler Shop and a part-time farmer. Heward was originally appointed to the council and has served for two terms and a two-year appointment.

“I’m running because I want my city to be great and I want to grow in a direction that positive,” Heward said.

Orville Hormann, 73, is a retired litigation director for an insurance company.

“I’m running because I want to get involved in the city,” Hormann said, who has lived in Declo for seven years.

Hormann has no prior political experience but has served as a leader during his career and for his church.

Lamont Young, 61, is the maintenance superintendent for the city of Declo. He plans to retire in mid-November.

“I know how the city runs and I think I could be of use to the city and offer some insight,” Young said.

Young previously served as a fire commissioner in Albion for 20 years and was a volunteer emergency medical technician in Albion for 13 years.

Declo Cemetery District Sub-District 3, one four-year seat

Incumbent Fred Darrington was appointed to the seat two years ago. He’s a crop consultant and he attended Cassia County schools.

“It is a beautiful cemetery and I have a lot of family and friends there and I want to keep it beautiful,” Darrington said.

His previous political experience includes serving as president of the Cassia County Farm Bureau.

Pamela M. Young, 63, teaches U.S. history at Declo High School. She has a master’s degree in geography.

“I believe our cemetery is one of the nicest in the area and I want to maintain that,” Young said. “This is an opportunity to step in and serve. I know a lot of people who are resting there and they deserve someone who cares about them.”

Cassia County School District Board of Trustees, Zone 4, one four-year seat

Incumbent Bruce B. Thompson, 75, is a retired project and facilities manager for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I still think I have something to offer along with my experience,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he’s concerned about “how money is being spent.”

Thompson has served nearly a full term on the board. He has been a bishop for his church twice along with serving as a stake president. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Mandy Baker, 48, is the mother of six children and three grandchildren and is currently a homemaker.

“I feel compelling to run this time. The world is changing so quickly,” Baker said. “I want to add a mother’s voice. Right now there are five great men on the board, but no women. I’m an advocate for the family. I think parents are the primary stakeholders in our children’s education.”

Baker wants to uphold what the state constitution says education should be and believes the community can “disagree on so many things but still come together and unify on principal.”

Baker has an associate’s degree in nursing science and has served Republican committee in Cassia County and in leadership roles for her church and in nursing.

Sanie Baker, 69, has filed as a write-in candidate; her name will not appear on the ballot.

Baker is a retired educator, who spent 31 years as a teacher, counselor and administrator.

“I am a big advocate for public education,” Baker said about why she is running for a seat on the board. “And I believe I can use my experience and education to help make solid decisions for the district.”

Her prior leadership experience includes working as a school principal and leadership roles for her church.

Uncontested races, which may not be on ballots

Albion City Council, two four-year seats, incumbents Kevin Lloyd and Wayne Winder

Burley mayor, incumbent Steve Ormond

Malta City Council, two four-year seats, James T. Houghton IV and Brandon C. Smith

Oakley City Council, two four-year seats, Ralph Barnard and Christopher Tuck West

One two-year-seat, Alvin Lowe

Cassia County School District trustee Zone 3, incumbent Darin Moon

Cassia County School District trustee Zone 5, Kent Kidd

Albion Cemetery District, Sub District 3, four-year seat, Dee Yeaman

Declo Cemetery District Sub-District 2, Kathy D. Eklund

Oakley Valley Cemetery District Sub District 3, Douglas Pickett

Pella Cemetery District Sub District 3, four-year seat, Joel T. Robins

Sublett Cemetery Sub District 3, Russell Zollinger

Valley Vu Cemetery, four-year seat, Darlene Henrie

View Cemetery District, Sub District 2, four-year seat, Rick Wrigley

Ace Fire District #1, two-year seat, David Herring

Ace Fire District #2, four-year seat, Jason Tracy

Ace Fire District #3, four-year seat, Jay L. Black

Albion Fire Protection District “A,” four-year seat, Jon Fillmore

Albion Fire Protection District Sub District 2, four-year seat, Jeff Leach

Minidoka County Fire Protection District Sub District #2, four-year seat, Todd Belnap

Minidoka County Fire Protection District Sub District #1, four-year seat, Dan Lloyd

North Cassia Rural Fire District Sub District 1, four-year seat, Scott Beck

North Cassia Rural Fire District Sub District 2, four-year seat, Steve Carson

Raft River Fire Protection District Sub District 2, Rick Neff

Almo Recreation District #2, four-year seat, Laura Jones

Almo Recreation District #3, Tonya Ward

Oakley Recreation District Sub District 1, four-year seat, Benjamin Nelson

Oregon Trail Recreation District Sub District 3, four-year-seat, Clark Harman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0