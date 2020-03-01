McCain awarded nearly $1.6 million in Idaho Power incentives for energy savings projects

BURLEY — McCain Foods in Burley was awarded $1.594 million by Idaho Power for energy efficiency projects at the plant on Friday.
The projects completed at the plant will save 8,856,181 kilowatt-hours of energy per year, which would power about 777 average-sized houses annually, according to a press release issued by Idaho Power.
“The savings and projects allow us to operate more efficiently and reduce our demand on resources. These long-term investments provide stability and support our long-term goals of sustainability,” said Stace Campbell, project engineer for McCain Foods. “McCain reinvests the money into employee services, additional energy efficiency measures and projects that support our continued efforts to reduce energy intensity.”
The frozen potato processing company’s most recent projects focused on automation and technology that reduces equipment operation time and intensity. A programmable logic control system, sensors and variable speed drives for numerous motors allows equipment to adjust speed to closely match production demand.
“We commend McCain Foods for their impressive, long-term commitment to energy efficiency and are proud to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals,” said Joe Kendall, Idaho Power regional manager. “The incentive presented today, and their overall success in implementing energy-efficient measures is an amazing accomplishment.”
The company’s commitment to energy efficiency, with help from Idaho Power, has spanned more than 10 years. To date, McCain Foods has accumulated energy savings that would power almost 16,000 average-sized houses.