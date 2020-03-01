McCain awarded nearly $1.6 million in Idaho Power incentives for energy savings projects

BURLEY — McCain Foods in Burley was awarded $1.594 million by Idaho Power for energy efficiency projects at the plant on Friday.

The projects completed at the plant will save 8,856,181 kilowatt-hours of energy per year, which would power about 777 average-sized houses annually, according to a press release issued by Idaho Power.

“The savings and projects allow us to operate more efficiently and reduce our demand on resources. These long-term investments provide stability and support our long-term goals of sustainability,” said Stace Campbell, project engineer for McCain Foods. “McCain reinvests the money into employee services, additional energy efficiency measures and projects that support our continued efforts to reduce energy intensity.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The frozen potato processing company’s most recent projects focused on automation and technology that reduces equipment operation time and intensity. A programmable logic control system, sensors and variable speed drives for numerous motors allows equipment to adjust speed to closely match production demand.