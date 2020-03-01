You are the owner of this article.
McCain awarded nearly $1.6 million in Idaho Power incentives for energy savings projects
top story

From right) Stace Campbell, project engineer North America chats with Joe Kendall, Idaho Power Company, regional manager, and Leo Sanchez, Idaho Power Company key accounts energy advisor, after a check passing event Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at McCain Foods in Burley.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — McCain Foods in Burley was awarded $1.594 million by Idaho Power for energy efficiency projects at the plant on Friday.

The projects completed at the plant will save 8,856,181 kilowatt-hours of energy per year, which would power about 777 average-sized houses annually, according to a press release issued by Idaho Power.

“The savings and projects allow us to operate more efficiently and reduce our demand on resources. These long-term investments provide stability and support our long-term goals of sustainability,” said Stace Campbell, project engineer for McCain Foods. “McCain reinvests the money into employee services, additional energy efficiency measures and projects that support our continued efforts to reduce energy intensity.”

Bo Hanchey, Idaho Power Company vice president of customer operations and chief safety officer, looks over the check that will be passed off to McCain Foods later on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at McCain Foods in Burley.

The frozen potato processing company’s most recent projects focused on automation and technology that reduces equipment operation time and intensity. A programmable logic control system, sensors and variable speed drives for numerous motors allows equipment to adjust speed to closely match production demand.

“We commend McCain Foods for their impressive, long-term commitment to energy efficiency and are proud to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals,” said Joe Kendall, Idaho Power regional manager. “The incentive presented today, and their overall success in implementing energy-efficient measures is an amazing accomplishment.”

From left) Jim Mason, Idaho Power Company customer relations manager, Bo Hanchey, VP of customer operations and chief safety officer, Joe Kendall, Idaho Power Company, regional manager, Jeff McRay, McCain Foods USA plant manager, Stace Campbell, project engineer North America, and Leo Sanchez, Idaho Power Company key accounts energy advisor, hold a large check to be given to McCain Foods USA, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at McCain Foods in Burley. The check, worth over 1.5 million, is given due to energy efficiency efforts by the McCain Foods USA company.

The company’s commitment to energy efficiency, with help from Idaho Power, has spanned more than 10 years. To date, McCain Foods has accumulated energy savings that would power almost 16,000 average-sized houses.

