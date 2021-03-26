Mastering the art of learning online: Cassia school's online academy nears one year mark

Under district rules, students can only migrate to the academy or back to the classroom at the semester break.

“You can’t just move back and forth,” Miller said.

It’s harder for some

While Charity is excelling independently at her academy classes, other students may need more parental support, or it may not be right for them at all.

The numbers of K-12 students in the academy who are excelling, doing well or struggling with aspects of it are about equally divided into thirds.

“We see those same numbers in brick-and-mortar schools,” Miller said.

But younger students who are just learning study habits can definitely struggle more with the pace of online work.

“I think it was a bit of a shock for some parents and students,” Miller said.

The district plans to switch to its own curriculum for K-5 academy students next year, instead of using Calvert Homeschool curriculum. The older students use a different curriculum program.

“That will allow students to go back to a brick and mortar classroom more easily and still be on the same page,” Jennifer Woodbury, K-5 academy coordinator, said.