BURLEY — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after he was attacked in a suspected gang-related incident at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo.
The man was taken to the hospital after he was attacked near the maple bar and corn booths, according to Cassia County Sheriff documents.
“I don’t believe the witnesses are cooperating with law enforcement at this time,” Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said Friday.
A description of the suspect is unavailable, Warrell said.
The sheriff’s report said the injured man had a bleed next to his brain on the left side and he was going to be transferred to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Warrell said the sheriff's office had not been updated on the man's condition on Friday.
The Cassia County Sheriff’s blotter showed a 911 call at 8:16 p.m. regarding a fight in progress with knives involved and a man on the ground who was bleeding.
But after deputies arrived they discovered no knives were involved, Warrell said.
The victim told officers he was at the fair for just a few minutes and was talking to his brother when he was attacked. He told officers he didn’t know who attacked him or why, the sheriff’s report said.
Warrell said the sheriff’s office suspects the incident was gang-related.
Witnesses who were with the man told police they did not see anything.
The victim’s brother, who had scuff marks on his elbows, knees and a mark along his nose afterward, said he did not see anyone either, according to the report.
The rodeo and fair, themed this year as "Stirrup some fun at the Cassia County Fair," continues Saturday at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. The rodeo on Saturday will be Patriot Night, and the event will honor a Korean War veteran.
