Man found guilty in 1995 Burley cold case murder

The jury can also find Rodriguez guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Roark also highlighted the mistakes made by police over the years and that DNA evidence collected from Krieger’s body, which was tested and compared to Rodriguez’s just a few years ago, did not match.

“The only real physical evidence they have doesn’t incriminate this man, it exonerates him,” Roark said.

Roark also talked about what was not known about the case like who she had been with that day, was anyone else in the house when the murder occurred, and if so, why they didn't hear the brutal murder and if she unlocked the backdoor to let the murderer into the house.

“No one was interested in that, the police didn’t check those possibilities out,” he said.

The police, he said, did not take the case seriously at first and counted her as a run-away, until her murdered body washed up on the river bank.

He also pointed out that the heavy object she was hit with and the knife used in the other injuries were never found.

The judicial system, Roark said, is set up to make it difficult to convict a person, who is presumed innocent until proven guilty.