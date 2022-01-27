Man dies in Cassia County industrial accident

BURLEY — Two Mini-Cassia men died from falls in industrial accidents in two days this week.

Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart said a 58-year-old man died at a Barclay Mechanical job site at 700 S. 350 E., where he was working on a silo.

The accident occurred at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday.

In the second accident, which has previously been reported, a 62-year-old man died at Cassia Regional Hospital after falling Wednesday at Gem State Processing in Heyburn.

“Both men fell about 20 feet,” Rinehart said. “Both men were local and all their family members have been notified.”

Rinehart said he could not release the names of the men at this time and that investigations are ongoing, including investigations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said the man on the Barclay job site was nonresponsive when medical personnel arrived and it was determined that he had died from his injuries. He was not taken to the hospital. Warrell said it appears that he was doing repairs on a roof when he fell.

Warrell said the incident remains under investigation and more information will not be released until next week.

Gem State Processing did not return a call from the Times-News and Barclay Mechanical officials could not immediately be reached on Thursday.

