Man dies after fall at Heyburn's Gem State Processing

HEYBURN — A man fell from a structure at Gem State Processing early Wednesday morning and later died at the hospital.

Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther said the call for an ambulance came through dispatch at 3:06 a.m.

Pinther said the man had fallen and he had heard the man later died.

Pinther said none of his officers were requested at the scene.

Officers at the Heyburn Police station said they did not receive a request for officers either.

Gem State Processing did not immediately respond to the Times-News. The facility on U.S. Highway 30 processes potatoes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 3