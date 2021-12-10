Man charged with Burley kidnapping, rape

BURLEY — A man has been charged with kidnapping and rape after police say he took a 17-year-old girl from a Burley residence against her will, raped her and dropped her off 6 miles from town without shoes.

Joshua James Morgan, 27, is charged with first-degree kidnapping for the purpose of ransom or committing rape, rape of a victim 16-17 years old when the perpetrator is more than 3 years older than the victim and forcible penetration with a foreign object.

According to court records, the incident happened Oct. 9. He was arraigned Tuesday in Cassia County magistrate court.

The girl told police said she had talked to Morgan inside a house where a group had gathered and he told her he was getting ready to leave. He asked that she go outside to talk, court records say.

She went out with him and walked to his truck. Then he motioned for her to get in with him.

When she got into the truck he drove away from the house, although she “told him multiple times that she didn’t want to go and to take her back,” court records say.

She said he continued to drive away and locked the doors before parking in a southwest Burley neighborhood.

She said he reached over her seat to lean it back and began to sexually assault her, while she told him multiple times to stop.

Court records say the girl's family found the two in the truck, and Morgan jumped into the driver's seat and drove away, hitting a car and a fence without stopping.

She said he drove her to 150 East and 600 South and left her there without shoes.

A preliminary hearing is set in the case at 9 a.m. Dec. 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5