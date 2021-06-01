Man charged in drive-by shooting takes deal

BURLEY — A Burley man who was charged with attempted murder after an August drive-by shooting accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison.
According to court records, Pedro Nanez III pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument and was sentenced to the Idaho Department of Correction on April 19.
He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, court costs and a $5,000 civil judgment to benefit the victim.
A request for restitution was left open for 90 days.
The attempted murder charge was dismissed under the agreement.
According to court reports, Nanez was arrested in what police thought was a gang-related incident, where police were called to a north Burley residential area and found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in it. They also found multiple slugs of different calibers in the street.
Several children and adults were in their yards at close proximity at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AARON A. WEST
Date of birth: June 5, 1981
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 152 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: BATTER ON A PEACE OFFICER, a felony
Bond: $25,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 30
AMANDA DIAZ
Date of birth: May 6, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION AND FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: NONE
Posted May 23
JESSICA NICOLE LEGGETT
Date of birth: July 25, 1989
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 120 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: NONE
Posted May 16
ELIZABETH SHEA BRANDT
Date of birth: May 25, 1993
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER and DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE
Bond: NONE
Posted May 9
COLBY JACKSON HITE
Date of birth: Nov. 1, 2001
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER 16
Bond: $100,000
Posted May 2
MIRANDAJO FLORIS GOLEN
Date of birth: Aug. 13, 1997
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 155 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Auburn
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTACE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, and, PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Posted April 25
CHRISTOPHER ROBIN WEBB
Date of birth: May 25, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 215 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charges of ATTEMPTED STRANGULATION, DOMESTIC BATTERY WITH TRAUMATIC INJURY (x2), DOMESTIC BATTERY (X2), and ASSAULT Bond: $1,000,000
Posted March 28
MASON WILLIAM PALMER
Date of birth: Jan. 14, 2000
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, CONCEALING EVIDENCE
Bond: $75,000
Posted March 28
ASHLEE ANNE MCDANIEL
Date of birth: Jan. 11, 1984
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
Posted March 21
DYLAN PAUL MARTIN
Date of birth: May 22, 1992
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of INJURY TO A CHILD
Bond: NONE
Posted March 14
BRADY AUSTIN HOFF
Date of birth: Sept. 15, 1993
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FORGERY, a felony
Bond: $100,000
Posted Feb. 28.
DAVID LEE GONZALEZ
Date of birth: May 30, 1996
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $75,00
Posted Feb. 28.
STEVIE RAY FLORES
Date of birth: April 15, 1992
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: KIDNAPPING, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, DOMESTIC BATTERY, and, GRAND THEFT
Bond: $500,000
Posted Feb. 21.
LORI S. SLAGEL
Date of birth: July 26, 1970
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 135 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, HARBORING A WANTED FELON
Bond: $150,000
Posted Feb. 14.
JIMMY CARL GREEN
Date of birth: Sept. 5, 1971
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Grey
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge(s) of BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, and POSSESSION OR INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY.
Bond: $200,000
Posted Feb. 6.
ABRAN MANUEL DIAZ
Date of birth: April 21, 1996
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: 2 COUNTS OF LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, felony
Bond: $500,000
Posted Jan. 30.
Times-News
JEFFREY LEE HANSEN
Date of birth: Oct. 25, 1955
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
Bond: $100,000
Posted Jan. 24.
CARLOS JOSE TENA
Date of birth: March 19, 1975
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER, and, RECEIVING A STOLEN VEHICLE
Bond: No Bond
Posted Jan. 17.
JEFFREY RICHARD LACY
Date of birth: Nov. 13, 1980
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER
Bond: No Bond
Posted Jan. 10.
CALVIN LAVERNE EMERY
a.k.a. CALVIN LAVERN EMORY
Date of birth: April 1, 1974
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, a misdemeanor
Bond: $75,000
Posted Jan. 3.
EMMANUEL RODRIGUEZ
Date of birth: July 21, 1999
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
Bond: No Bond
Posted Dec. 27.
JONATHAN DAVID COEY
Date of birth: March 30, 1988
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 195 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE on the original charge of D.U.I., a felony
Bond: $200,000
Posted Dec. 20.
COOPER RAY ADDEY
Date of birth: Nov. 8, 1995
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $50,000
Posted Dec. 13.
SILAS TIMOTHY KING
Date of birth: May 22, 2000
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 170 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: none
Posted Dec. 6.
TRAVIS E. MORRISON Date of birth: June 11, 1989
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 187 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Strawberry blond
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation on the original charge of burglary Bond: none
Posted Nov. 29.
IZZAC OSTERHOUT
Date of birth: Sept. 26, 1998
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 250 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE , a misdemeanor
Bond: $100,000
Posted Nov. 22.
ADAM GUILLERMO MORENO-PENA
a.k.a. ADAM MORENO
a.k.a. ADAM PENA
Date of birth: July 8, 1998
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 132 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Herion), and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Methamphetamine).
Bond: $175,000
Posted Nov. 15.
COLE DOUGLAS FORNEY
Date of birth: April 2, 1998
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF A NO-CONTACT ORDER (x4)—NO BOND
PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of DOMESTIC BATTERY and MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY – NO BOND
FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of VIOLATION OF A NO-CONTACT ORDER (x3), RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING, and, DRIVING WITHOUT PRVILEGES – BOND $47,000
Bond: $47,000
Posted Nov. 8.
WIKTOR HUBERT
MILIK
Date of birth: March 17, 1994
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: MANUFACTURING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
Bond: $250,000
Posted Nov. 1.
COLBY LAKER COOK
Date of birth: March 23, 1978
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
Bond: $100,000
Posted Oct. 25
HEATHER MANDELL ELGIN
Date of birth: Oct. 5, 1989
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 115 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Dyed blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge(s) POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2)
Bond: $150,000
Posted Oct. 11.
KYLE WADE FEATHERSTON
Date of birth: Sept. 4, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2)
Bond: $80,000
Posted Oct. 4
MARY ELIZABETH MURPHY
Date of birth: Dec. 31, 1976
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2)
Bond: $100,000
Posted Sept. 20.
MARK PAIVA
Date of birth: July 12, 1984
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 202 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE and DISTURBING THE PEACE
Bond: $100,000
Posted Sept. 13.