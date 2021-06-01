Man charged in drive-by shooting takes deal

BURLEY — A Burley man who was charged with attempted murder after an August drive-by shooting accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison.

According to court records, Pedro Nanez III pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument and was sentenced to the Idaho Department of Correction on April 19.

He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, court costs and a $5,000 civil judgment to benefit the victim.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A request for restitution was left open for 90 days.

The attempted murder charge was dismissed under the agreement.

According to court reports, Nanez was arrested in what police thought was a gang-related incident, where police were called to a north Burley residential area and found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in it. They also found multiple slugs of different calibers in the street.

Several children and adults were in their yards at close proximity at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0