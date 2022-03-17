Malad City man running as Independent candidate for District 27 senate seat

BURLEY — A man from Oneida County is running as an independent for the Idaho Senate in District 27.

Bill Drury, 60, is a commercial airline pilot who was born and raised in New Jersey. He moved to Malad City seven years ago and is married with two children. He has a bachelor’s degree in science.

“I feel like the state Legislature is not listening to people in the state,” Drury said.

Drury said the testimony and bills coming out of the statehouse do not reflect what people in the state are saying they want.

People are concerned right now about inflation and food prices, he said, and the legislators can do something about food costs by not taxing groceries.

“I don’t think groceries should be taxed,” he said.

Drury does not have prior political experience, but he has testified at statehouse committee meetings in both Indiana and Idaho.

He has served in leadership positions with his church and worked at a homeless mission for a decade and taught life skills to small groups connected to the mission. He was also an emergency medical technician for a volunteer ambulance company.

Drury said he is also concerned about how rising costs will affect smaller farmers and ranchers. The costs for seed and feed went through the roof in 1980.

“I’m starting to hear those complaints again,” he said. “What is the Legislature going to do to help them?”

After the legislative district boundary lines were redrawn in 2021, Oneida County was placed in District 27 with Minidoka and Cassia counties.

“We are small, kind of like an asterisk, but if someone from Oneida stands up, we get a voice and we have not had a voice in a long time,” Drury said about why he is running for the office.

Drury said other top issues are ensuring no business is deemed non-essential.

“How come my job is not essential if it pays my bills,” he said.

Another issue is the rapidly increasing state property taxes, which need to be stabilized so people are not taxed out of their homes.

“We have to reform property taxes. It is a mess and it is causing problems,” Drury said.

Drury said he is not a politician, but he is the right person for the seat and is just like the voters.

“I go to work and have a family and what they think and talk about is also affecting me,” Drury said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0