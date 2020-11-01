Magic Valley's small hospitals hitting capacity, facing staff shortages

Smalley said studies at Intermountain Health Care in Utah — which owns the Cassia hospital — show that the percentage of staff getting the virus is the same as the 2.5% of people getting the virus within the community. If health care workers were getting the virus at the hospital, the percentage for health care workers would be higher.

Utah hospitals say there is a 25% chance that in two weeks they will be so full they’ll have to start rationing care, which means they have more people who need a ventilator than are available, Smalley said.

“That essentially means that between the 50-year-old and the 85-year-old needing a vent, the 50 year old would be prioritized. This is what happened in New York and Italy. These are unnecessary deaths, meaning that people died that otherwise wouldn’t have, had there been fewer people sick at the same time,” Smalley said.

Idaho and Utah, he said, are starting to see levels where those kinds of decisions will have to be made.

“Something we learned from New York City is that one day everything can be fine and the next you may have patients coming out of the woodwork,” he said.

Staffing levels dip as virus sickens hospital staff