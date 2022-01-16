Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered: What happened to Tiffani Streling?

Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered This story is the first in a multi-part series on unsolved cases of missing and murdered people in south-central Idaho. Each story will run in Sunday's Times-News and online at Magicvalley.com.

BURLEY — For two years, Tiffani Streling’s whereabouts were a mystery.

Searches and candlelight vigils were held, reward money was raised, posters and message boards popped up asking people to help bring 21-year-old Tiffani home.

Then, in November 2017, came the news that human remains were found. A worker found Tiffani’s skull at an excavation site a few miles from Milner Dam in Jerome County.

The news confirmed she was no longer alive, but it did not answer the questions continuing to haunt those who love her: Who was her killer and why did they do it?

Tiffani was last seen on May 16, 2015. No charges have been filed in her disappearance or death.

Can you help? Anyone who has any information on the case or if someone finds what they think maybe human remains, should call the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251.

Tiffani’s family grapples with loss

“I’ve healed quite a bit,” Tiffani’s mother, Melissa Belt, said. “But I still think about getting justice and finding out who did it. Someone took something from me and nothing has been done about it.”

At the Belt home, Melissa carefully takes the lid off a clear case containing a plush pink toy dog they gave to Tiffani’s daughter, Saphire, who died in 2013 at one month old. The case also contains the molds of Saphire’s tiny foot and hand.

Portions of Tiffani’s and Saphire’s ashes are inside the stuffed toy.

“We may not be able to see her but we know she’s here in spirit,” Melissa said.

Tiffani’s father, William Streling, and her stepmother, Stephanie Streling, also keep some of the ashes.

“We still miss her a lot and we still celebrate her birthday,” Don Belt, Melissa’s husband, said.

Don and Melissa spent time walking some of the area where her remains were found with the hopes of finding the rest of their daughter.

“We have not heard anything from the police in three years,” Melissa said.

“I think someone needs to pay for this,” Don said. “And I also don’t want it to happen to someone else’s daughter.”

Tiffani’s stepmother, Stephanie Streling, said they still have some rough days.

“The holidays are especially hard,” she said. “But as a family, we stick together and that helps us get through it.”

Friendship cut short

The unknown details of that day also torment Tiffani’s best friend, Ashley Savage, 28, of Aberdeen.

While Tiffani’s life abruptly came to an end, Ashley’s life continues to move forward.

Savage is engaged and has two daughters. She was pregnant with her younger daughter when her best friend disappeared. She named the now 5-year-old Tiffani.

Savage and Tiffani first met at White Pine Elementary School.

“We were always friends but we became really close in high school,” Savage said.

After high school, the friendship continued.

“She was over all the time and we’d hang out,” Savage said. “We worked at the Best Western together, and we lived together for a year. She was my best friend.”

Savage said she “did not have a good feeling” about Tiffani’s new boyfriend, James McLaws.

“Their relationship was really new,” Savage said. “And they were fighting constantly. She’d even told me once jokingly ‘If I ever disappear, it will be James that did it.”’

Savage instantly knew that something bad had happened to Tiffani when she disappeared — and she did not believe for a minute that Tiffani would just leave the area without telling anyone.

“If she would have taken off, she would have called me or her dad,” Savage said. “We were each other’s person.”

Fitting the pieces together

As the months unfolded after Tiffani’s disappearance, her friends and family pieced together what they knew about her last day.

Tiffani had struggled a bit with depression since the death of her daughter, and she and her baby’s father, Jordan Defilippis, had broken up but remained emotionally close.

Tiffani had decided to give the relationship with McLaws another chance after wavering back and forth between him and Defilippis, Stephanie Streling said.

On the day she went missing, Tiffani and McLaws went to the Streling house to pick up some of her belongings because she intended to move into McLaws’s basement apartment.

“Tiffani and James had only dated for 28 days,” Streling said. “There were a lot of red flags with James. He never came to a family function, and he was promising her everything, like houses and cars.”

In the days prior to her disappearance, Defilippis spent time with Tiffani at the Streling home, and he was there the day Tiffani and McLaws came to pick up her things.

Tiffani found Defilippis hiding in a closet where she kept some of their baby’s things.

Savage had one missed call from Tiffani on May 16, but Tiffani had not left a message, and Savage guesses by the time of the call that it came after Tiffani found Defilippis in her closet.

Tiffani’s phone has never been recovered.

McLaws asked Tiffani’s dad if he wanted him to “handle Jordan,” Streling said.

Defilippis was well known by the family and left the home peacefully.

Savage said Tiffani and Defilippis had been together for years and he just wasn’t ready to give up on the relationship.

“I don’t think he had any bad intentions though,” Savage said.

When Tiffani and McLaws left the Streling home, she told her parents they would return in a couple of hours for dinner.

Where are the two men in Tiffani’s life now?

McLaws and Defilippis could not be reached by the Times-News for comment.

McLaws’s former attorney, Dave Haley, said during a court hearing in 2015 that McLaws was considered a “person of interest” in the case because he was the last person to report seeing her.

Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell told the Times-News in late November that no suspects can be named at this time.

In July 2015, McLaws was arrested in Twin Falls after a police chase on an unrelated drug case after he failed to appear in court.

According to the Idaho Department of Correction, he spent time in prison on two separate charges of possession of a controlled substance. He was released on parole in September 2020 in Ada County.

McLaws has not been charged with anything involving Tiffani’s case.

Idaho Court Repository records show that Defilippis has had only had minor brushes with the law in the state.

Streling said Defilippis moved to Washington state.

“And he’s doing very well there,” she said.

Untangling the truth

“James wouldn’t ever talk to us afterward,” Streling said. But, she said, “He would show up to searches and make a big scene.”

At times, she said, it felt like he was trying to lead them off course.

When they searched an area in Minidoka County, known as “the tree,” where some clothing was found, McLaws had someone on the river in a boat “watching them,” Streling said.

Cassia County Lt. Kevin Horak, who was the lead detective on the case in 2015, said they could never tie the clothing to Tiffani.

But, Melissa and Don Belt did have dinner with McLaws after Tiffani’s disappearance — even though they were afraid of him — to find out what he knew.

He told them after the closet incident at the Streling home, Defilippis had followed them to McLaws’s apartment and confronted him.

McLaws said Tiffani told the two men to work it out between themselves and she went to take a shower.

Melissa said McLaws told them he drove Defilippis to a Burley boat dock to talk things over.

Melissa said when he told the story he named all the streets they drove down and said exactly where they turned.

“He over-explained himself,” she said.

When McLaws asked Defilippis about his relationship with Tiffani, Melissa said, McLaws turned the radio up like he didn’t want to hear the answer.

McLaws told them Tiffani left his house to walk the few blocks to Savage’s house and he never saw her again, Melissa said.

“She would always call me if she was coming over,” said Savage, who does not believe McLaws’ story.

When Streling went to the police station to report Tiffani missing the next day, she discovered McLaws had already reported her missing in the middle of the night.

The next day, Savage felt like she had to get inside McLaws’s apartment to see if there was any evidence of what had happened to her friend.

“He was really on edge and I was scared to be in there,” Savage said. “I just wanted to get his side of the story but he was freaking me out and I just wanted to get out of there. The hair on the back of my neck was standing up, and I thought if he did something to Tiffani, it’s really stupid for me to be here.”

Streling said they also went inside McLaws’ apartment and nothing seemed out-of-order, but he began remodeling and tearing out carpet afterward, saying his apartment had flooded.

Melissa and Don had driven down the alley behind his apartment and felt suspicious of the rolled-up carpet, too.

“It was picked up quickly and didn’t stay there long,” Don said.

When they asked police about the carpet they were told it was covering up some lawnmowers, he said.

Their worst fear, Don said, is that some of her remains or evidence of the crime was in that carpet and was buried at the landfill.

Savage said after Tiffani went missing, McLaws took Savage’s then-boyfriend for a ride in the desert west toward Twin Falls.

When her boyfriend returned home he told Savage that McLaws had stopped the vehicle and picked up a shovel that was stuck in the ground and “went and did something.”

The next day, Savage said, McLaws returned to their home and her boyfriend “was terrified” of McLaws and hid from him instead of talking to him.

A sad discovery

For two years, her family and friends held onto the hope that Tiffani was still alive.

In November 2017, their hopes crumbled when her skull was found in a rural part of Jerome County at an excavation site.

Don said the site is about two miles from Milner Dam where a canal was being reworked.

Her skull was found in a sagebrush area by an equipment operator and was on top of the dirt, Melissa said.

“It looked like it had been placed there,” Don said.

Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said no other remains have ever been recovered.

“We are actively pursuing and following leads and calls on this case,” Warrell said.

Several detectives have been assigned to it.

Warrell said police can say little about the case at this point in order to ensure the case can eventually be prosecuted.

“When remains were found in Jerome County, it kind of put the brakes on us,” Warrell said.

Although the jurisdiction of the case is unclear at this point because it is unknown if the crime was committed in Cassia County or Jerome County, the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is still actively involved.

“It doesn’t matter at the end of the day, we all want to solve this case,” Warrell said. “It doesn’t matter who is the lead, we will continue to investigate it until an arrest is made.”

Writing a story about the case again, Warrell said, can help keep the investigation moving forward.

“This will spark leads,” he said.

Cases are sometimes solved years later when someone comes forward who has information that leads to an arrest, he said.

The crime not only ended Tiffani’s life, but it caused her family and friends unimaginable pain.

“I’ve had major depression,” Savage said. “She was my other half and we were always together. I think about her all the time. I don’t seek out close friendships now, it’s just me and my family.”

