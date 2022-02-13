Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered: What happened to Jose 'Merced' Rodriguez?

RUPERT — Married only eight months, Jose “Merced” and Karina Rodriguez slept peacefully in their bed on Aug. 2, 2008, when a man entered their home on the outskirts of Rupert and began bludgeoning the couple.

Merced, 24, was beaten with “a blunt force object, although it is unknown what it was,” said Lendon Moss, one of the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office detectives who works the case now with Detective Dustin Bourn.

Karina, who was then 23, escaped and ran to a neighbor’s house kicking and screaming for help, Eric Snarr, former detective in the case said in an early interview.

Merced later died at a Boise hospital.

More than 13 years later, there has been no justice for Merced and Karina Rodriguez.

The suspect was described at the time as a light-skinned heavy-set man. Bourn said there was no forced entry at the Rodriguez’s residence at 100 W. 270 N. that night.

Their nearest neighbor was about 100 yards away, Bourn said. “The neighbors didn’t hear anything, and there were multiple homes there.”

Can you help? Anyone who has any information about the death of Jose Merced Rodriguez or the beating of his wife Karina Rodriguez should contact Detectives Bourn or Moss at 208-434-2320.

A night of terror

“If she hadn’t gotten out of the house the way she did she would have been a victim of homicide as well,” Snarr said.

Ten months after her husband’s murder, Karina told the Times-News her frustration continued each day she had to endure not knowing who murdered her husband and the reason for the violent crime.

“Sometimes I lose hope,” she said. “The frustrating thing is I don’t know why. Did they want money? Was it a coincidence or was it something personal?”

A reporter could not find Karina to interview her for this story.

“We want to know who did this and why they did it,” said Brigido Rodriguez, 20-year-old brother of Merced told the Times-News in November 2008. “We don’t understand why this happened.”

Attempts by the Times-News to locate Brigido or other family members of Merced for this article were unsuccessful.

In 2008, Brigido said his brother was nice to everyone and was not involved with gangs or drugs. The investigation showed Merced had only a single traffic ticket in his history.

“He didn’t deserve to die this way,” Brigido said.

The investigation continues

Today, all hope for resolution of the case rests on the shoulders of Bourn and Moss, who inherited the case from prior investigators who left the department.

When cases are passed to new detectives, the previous investigator thoroughly goes over each one with the new detective.

For a detective, Bourn said, an unsolved homicide never goes away and is never forgotten.

“If someone is victimized, a case never really goes cold,” Bourn said.

Sometimes circumstances or leads in newer cases will present new leads for the old case, he said.

The investigation of the Rodriquez home showed signs of a brutal attack with blood all over the bedroom, hallway and bathroom.

Merced had tried to get out of the bedroom, Bourn said, but never made it.

For a prior story, one of the initial detectives said one of the most difficult part of the case was establishing a motive for the crime because Merced was a hard worker and devoted to his family.

Karina was a homemaker, who was quiet in nature and hung out mostly with her family. Merced worked on a farm. He left early in the morning and returned home late. At the time of his death Merced worked for Blincoe Farms.

In 2009, Richard Blincoe said Merced had worked for them since he was a little boy and was like a member of their family. Merced and Karina were “good kids,” he said.

Blincoe died in 2019.

Seeking the public’s help

Extramarital affairs or involvement in drugs were ruled out due to the couple’s character, a former detective said.

They had their ups and down, but nothing came up during the investigation to indicate they had anything more than newlywed spats, he said.

“They were a model couple, and they were squeaky clean,” he said.

Karina even took a polygraph test, which she passed with flying colors. She was cleared of any involvement in her husband’s death.

Unfortunately, Bourn said, in order to protect the case, detectives can never reveal all of the details of a crime scene to the public.

Detectives also try to watch what is said in public about the case to protect victims and their families.

If they keep some of the details private, Bourn said, when someone comes forward with information on the case police can validate their credibility.

Moss said although the evidence collected in the case in 2008 has all been processed, new technological advances in forensics and DNA still leave hope for justice.

But, Bourn said, without a suspect or a motive they can’t say the perpetrator poses no risk to the public.

“We ask the public to keep in mind that we never forget (about a case) and don’t ever hesitate to call us,” he said.

Something that a person noticed that day like seeing someone walking down the road, a vehicle parked in a strange spot or even overhearing a conversation, can all be clues. The information may seem insignificant, but could help solve the case, he said.

“If you hear anything at all call us, I don’t care if it is 2 in the morning. And that goes for any cold case,” Moss said. “The slightest detail may be the key.”

The community is the police’s bridge to information, Moss said.

