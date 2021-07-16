Magic Valley residents thrive with adaptive bikes

Ellie was born with spina bifida, which affects her mobility.

Because Ellie’s legs are paralyzed, her bike was adapted to her needs and she pedals with her hands, but her legs are attached to pedals so it keeps her leg muscles moving.

She has received a couple of bikes so far and is ready to transition to another one.

“That first bike opened up so much confidence and possibilities for Ellie to try to figure out how to do more. When anyone learns to ride their first bike they feel automatic independence and hope,” Emily said.

While Ellie uses a wheelchair, Emily said, now she also rides horses and swims every week.

She keeps moving and finds ways to adapt and live her life.

Ellie is also passionate about advocating for herself and has visited the Idaho State House to talk with legislators and spoke with legislators last fall when they were in Twin Falls.

The program, Emily said, allows her daughter to enjoy more of what life has to offer. Having the bikes increased Ellie’s confidence, and now she’s also climbing rock walls.

The bike, Emily said, started it all.