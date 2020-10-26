Magic Valley high rate of COVID-19 cases preventing jury trials

Finding justice without a trial

Mediation of cases has been available as a tool in courtrooms for years but its use has surged during the pandemic, Tubbs said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 150 cases, both misdemeanor and felony, have been mediated across the district. One hundred and thirty eight found resolution, which is a 92 percent success rate, she said.

“Previously there were not that many cases mediated,” Wildman said.

The Supreme Court also issued an order that allows magistrate judges to order mediation, while it is still voluntary for felony cases, although it is encouraged, he said.

“Generally, all parties are interested in moving forward and they understand that jury trials are not being held right now,” Tubbs said.

The district ramped up the mediation program with retired and sitting judges that can perform mediations and “then pushed the list out to the courts so everyone would know about the option,” she said.

While some cases need to go to a jury, she said, mediation has been an efficient use of resources.