Jury trials across the Magic Valley are back on the dockets in March

BURLEY — Courts across the Magic Valley and statewide will resume holding jury trials in civil and criminal cases in March, but COVID-19 restrictions will still be in place.

A recent order issued by the Idaho Supreme Court says trials may resume as long as courts follow COVID-19 restrictions, which also applies to grand juries.

The public will be allowed to attend, as courtroom space allows, Fifth Judicial District Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs said.

But there will be fewer seats in the courtroom because people will still be required to maintain social distance, she said.

Jury trials will be held in person, while many of the other proceedings may be held remotely, which will be at the discretion of the presiding judges.

Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe said the courts will follow the Idaho Supreme Court’s order from Feb. 3.