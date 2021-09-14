Judge to decide if murder case gets trial: Decision to bind Murphy murder case to district court delayed after Tuesday hearing

BURLEY — After hearing additional testimony and attorney arguments on the Jimmy Lee Murphy murder case on Tuesday, a Cassia County judge took the case under advisement and said he would issue a written ruling on whether to send it to district court.

Cassia County Magistrate Judge Blaine Cannon said he wanted to re-listen to some of the testimony from the hearing, which was postponed from last Thursday, before making a decision.

He said he did not know how long it would take him to complete his findings of fact and prepare the written document.

Murphy is charged with first degree murder in the shotgun shooting death of his wife, Whitney Murphy, 26, in 2014 and with attempted murder in the shooting of his neighbor Levi Bodily, who was shot from a basement window.

Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen filed a motion prior to the hearing asking for additional testimony from Jason Rogers, the lead investigator on the case, which Cannon allowed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under oath, Rogers said a list of 13 people were investigated who knew the layout of the Bodily home and police were able to substantiate where 12 of them were during the shootings.