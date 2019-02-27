Try 3 months for $3

BURLEY — A Cassia County judge has disqualified himself in the case against a Burley man charged with the 1995 murder of a Burley teen.

Cassia County Magistrate Judge Blaine Cannon, a former deputy prosecutor in Cassia County, voluntarily disqualified himself from the first-degree murder case against Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, 56.

Rodriguez is being held at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center without bond.

Rodriguez was charged after three confidential witnesses told detectives that Rodriguez killed 14-year-old Regina Lee Krieger, dumped her body in the river and then buried a knife in a box.

Krieger went missing from her basement bedroom and was found on a bank of the Snake River weeks later. Her throat had been slashed and she had stab wounds to her heart.

The Fifth District Court administration on Tuesday assigned Minidoka County Magistrate Rick Bollar to take over the case, according to court documents.

A Friday preliminary hearing was canceled and a two-day hearing was set to begin at 9 p.m. March 7.

Cassia County Public Defender Timothy Schneider also asked Tuesday to withdraw from the case.

Schneider said his request stems from a conflict of interest. He said he represented one of the confidential witnesses when the witness was involved in the investigation of the case.

