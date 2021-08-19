Judge denies request for new trial in cold case murder

BURLEY — A Cassia County judge has denied a motion for a new trial for a man convicted of murdering 14-year-old Regina Krieger in 1995.

Gilberto Flores Rodriguez was convicted by a jury in May and his attorneys filed a motion for a new trial because they said a juror was guilty of misconduct for sleeping during testimony.

Krieger’s body was found along the Snake River weeks after she disappeared from her Burley basement bedroom. She had been stabbed in the heart and her throat slashed.

The motion for a new trial said one juror sitting appeared to be sleeping and was woken by the bailiff. Defense attorneys had hired a private investigator who spoke with some of the jurors on the case after the trial.

During a hearing on the motion, the bailiff told the court that the juror appeared to be asleep two to three times and she had to awaken him.

According to District Judge Michael Tribe’s analysis of the issue, the court had opportunity to view the jury during the trial and each time the juror put his head down, which occurred three times based on the court’s observations, the bailiff made sure the juror “was stirred” in a timely manner. The juror was certainly not “sleeping during much of the testimony,” the analysis said.