January murder trial delayed 2 weeks due to pandemic

BURLEY — The January murder trial for a man charged in the 1995 death of a Burley teen has been delayed for two weeks.

A jury trial for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 26 in Cassia County District Court, according to court records.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 14-year-old Regina Krieger, whose body was found on the banks of the Snake River after she went missing from her basement bedroom.

He was charged in her death in January 2019.

The Idaho Supreme Court halted all felony jury trials in every county where virus rates do not meet standards set by the Supreme Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0