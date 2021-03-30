'It changed me' - Mini-Cassia veterans gather to share stories on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

After he left Vietnam he continued to serve in the military until he was medically retired in 1983.

No matter what capacity the Vietnam War veterans served in, he said, they all feel a connection.

“We’re family,” he said, and whether the veterans served in combat, as medics or as cooks, the war changed them all and it’s something they share.

Minidoka County Coroner Lucky Bourn served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado.

“For many of us serving at the time we felt proud to do it,” Bourn said. A lot of the veterans were drafted and had no choice.

Paul Henscheid served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a computer repairman.

“Computers back then took up more space than there is in this room,” he said pulling out his iPhone. His cellphone, he said, can do more now than the large computers could that he worked on back then.

Henscheid served stateside and did a tour in Alaska where the medevac flights came in. Many of the wounded were ambulatory, he said, but others came in on stretchers, and the reality was grim.

“It still gets to me and brings tears to my eyes when I think about it,” he said.