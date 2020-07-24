Interchange wildfire near Declo grows to 1,200 acres, control expected by 8 p.m. Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECLO — A fire near the Interstate 84-interchange grew to 1,200 acres by Friday morning.

The cause of the grass and brush fire remain under investigation but natural causes are suspected, a Bureau of Land Management statement said.

The smoldering fire is located about 15 miles east of Burley between Interstate 84 and 86 at mile marker 222.

The fire was contained at 8 a.m. Friday and is set to be controlled at 8 p.m.

Power poles and radio cellphone towers are in the area but are no longer threatened.

BLM has five engines at the scene, and there is one Sawtooth National Forest engine assisting.

The fire was reported to South Central Idaho Interagency Dispatch Center at 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

Due to passing thunderstorms the fire spread quickly.

Burley Rural Fire Department, North Cassia RFD and Raft River RFD also responded to the blaze and were released Thursday night.

The federal engines remained on the scene Friday to improve containment lines and mop up hot spots.

The BLM will map the area Friday.

