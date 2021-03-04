Husband charged with killing Whitney Murphy in 2014 Raft River murder case

BURLEY — A Minidoka County man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife, Whitney Murphy, in 2014.

Jimmy Lee Murphy, 32, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder. Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said Murphy was arrested by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office.

His arraignment was set for Thursday in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

Whitney Murphy, who was 26 when she was killed, was shot in her home at 2266 E. Yale Road in the Raft River area on Oct. 26, 2014, Warrell said.

Nearby resident Levi Bodily was also shot in the back through a window at his home.

Warrell said the Federal Bureau of Investigations along with Idaho State Police assisted with the case.

Further details were not immediately available Thursday.

In 2015, the Times-News reported police had a suspect in the murder but police declined to identify him.

Whitney Murphy's grandmother Marie Benally had set up a reward account for information leading to a conviction and said she's hounded police and prosecutors for updates on their investigation.