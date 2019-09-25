RUPERT — The chief interpreter at the Minidoka National Historic Site, or Hunt Camp, in Jerome will hold a presentation on the Japanese American incarceration history at the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum on Oct. 18.
Chief Interpreter Hanako Wakatsuki will hold the presentation at 7 p.m. on what life was like at the Minidoka Relocation Center in Jerome.
“She will clear up a lot of the confusion surrounding the name and why it is located in Jerome,” said Museum Curator Melissa Alley.
There will also be a special viewing of the park’s film, which will be shown at the new visitor center beginning early next year.
Alley said while Wakatsuki is in Rupert, she will visit an old war camp building that is being donated to the museum by David Teeter, a former Minidoka County commissioner and businessman.
Teeter died in August 2018 and left the building to the museum in his will, she said.
The museum hopes Wakatsuki can identify the large building and help fill in the details of how it was used before it is moved to the museum property, Alley said.
