Heyburn's recalled mayor challenges incumbent candidate for the seat during Nov. 2 election

There are many areas inside the city’s impact area “that are poised for growth,” he said, and the city has to figure out how to get services to those areas.

Skyrocketing costs during the COVID-19 pandemic has made progress more difficult, he said.

Galbraith said the city can use urban renewal as a tool to fund growth and the city should keep pursuing grants.

“I’m all in for getting as many grants as we can,” Galbraith said.

Rosa agreed that growth is one of the city’s top challenges but he thinks the top concern is the city putting safeguards in place to protect homeowners from harm as the city grows.

The city cannot “go around the people” and it must use the processes in place to see if the public wants to pursue projects, unlike what happened during the 2018 waste water bond judicial confirmation, which is the platform Rosa ran on in the 2019 election.

“There needs to be protection for citizens for any expansions in the area,” he said.

The city also must apply rules fairly to all citizens and not grant favors to one and not to another, Rosa said.