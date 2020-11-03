Heyburn votes to recall mayor

HEYBURN — Heyburn voters recalled Mayor Mark Rosa Tuesday with 62.96 percent of votes.

The votes cast for the recall were 748 with 440 against it.

To pass, votes had to reach a simple majority of 50 % of the votes plus one and be more than the 199 votes Rosa received when he was elected in 2019.

The petition to recall Rosa claimed he created a bullying culture at the city offices and a hostile work environment for city employees, City Council members and the city attorney. It said he refused to listen to citizens and overstepped his financial authority by trying to add funds to the budget to pay for personal attorney fees for him to sue the city and that he’s tried to impede the city’s sewer projects.

“It’s too bad for Heyburn,” Rosa said Tuesday night. “But it is what it is. I feel like I never had a chance to do anything for Heyburn.”

Rosa took office in January.

“I tried to fix the mess, but I guess the mess will just continue,” he said.

Rosa said he plans to run again for the office of mayor and he plans to move future business investments out of the city. He said he doesn’t trust anyone within the city.