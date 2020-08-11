Heyburn mayor recall qualifies for November ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEYBURN — Opponents of Heyburn Mayor Mark Rosa have collected enough signatures to get a recall on the November ballot.

Minidoka County Clerk Tonya Page said the recall petition had more than the required 230 signatures of registered voters.

Rosa has five business days from the date he received the notification by certified mail to resign or the recall will be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot. The notification was dated Aug. 6.

“I absolutely will not resign,” Mark Rosa told the Times-News Tuesday. “All of these allegations are simply not true.”

For the recall to be in effect, it must get a simple majority of 50% of the votes plus one and be more than the 199 votes Rosa received when he was elected in 2019.

If Rosa is recalled, he will have to vacate his office within 10 days of the canvassing, which is scheduled for Nov. 9, Page said.

If the mayor is recalled, the position would be filled by appointment, meaning the City Council would fill the vacancy from within or from outside the council.