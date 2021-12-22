 Skip to main content
Heyburn man charged with raping an 11-year-old girl

German J. Tucios-Rosales

German J. Tucios-Rosales

HEYBURN — A Heyburn man is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl.

German J. Turcios-Rosales, 32, is charged with felony rape where the victim is under 16 years old and the defendant is over age 18.

On Dec. 12, the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office was called by the Heyburn Police Department after a 22-year-old man reported that he walked in on Turcios-Rosales raping a child that lived in a nearby apartment.

The child was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls for a rape examination.

The  man who reported the alleged crime told police Turcios-Rosales was sending him threatening messages and said he may go back to Texas.

A warrant was issued for Turcios-Rosales's arrest.

He was set for a preliminary hearing in Minidoka County magistrate court on Wednesday, but paperwork was filed waiving the time allowed for the preliminary hearing.

The new time and date had not been entered into the state’s court records system as of Wednesday.

