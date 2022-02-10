 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heyburn man charged with murder in sledgehammer death

Kalob W. Morrison

Morrison

RUPERT — A Heyburn man and his brother lured a man to his home and killed him, bludgeoning him in the face with a 6 pound sledgehammer and shooting him in the back of the head, prosecutors say.

Kalob W. Morrison, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, evidence destruction, alteration or concealment and failure to notify authorities of a death. He's being held in the Mini-Cassia jail on $1 million bond.

The victim, Julio Lopez, 41, was killed Jan. 2. The suspects put Lopez's body in his own vehicle, then drove it to a remote location bordering Minidoka and Lincoln counties and set it on fire. Prosecutors did not provide more details on Lopez's identity but court records said he had been released from jail on Dec. 29 and was wearing an ankle monitor.

Morrison was arraigned Tuesday in Minidoka County Magistrate Court and Judge Doug Abenroth allowed filing documents to be sealed and witness names redacted.

Court documents say Morrison’s brother, Klee Morrison, of Littlefield, Arizona, traveled to Heyburn to help his brother kill the man. Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson said Thursday that a warrant for first-degree murder will be issued for Klee Morrison, who is in federal custody in Arizona on a separate matter.

“The warrant will be served after he’s done with the federal case,” Stevenson said.

Police were alerted to the crime Jan. 2 when the Lincoln County sheriff got a call from a farmer about a 2004 Ford Expedition on fire off Idaho Highway 24, court records say.

At the scene of the vehicle fire, police found a GPS ankle monitor on the ground where Lopez’s legs would have been prior to the fire. Stevenson said Lopez was wearing the monitor as a condition of pretrial release from jail and had not been convicted of a crime.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Jan. 2, Lopez’s ankle monitor showed he went to Morrison’s home and his phone showed calls and texts between the two.

Court records say witnesses said Morrison told them he’d killed Lopez and Lopez’s vehicle had been burned in the desert.

Police executed a search warrant at Kalob Morrison’s home Jan. 5 to search for evidence of a homicide. They reported finding firearms and a fresh burn pit at the location where Lopez’s ankle monitor had pinged.

Multiple private security cameras showed Lopez’s vehicle being driven on back roads to the burn location the morning of Jan. 2 with Klee Morrison’s pickup following it, court records said.

Police said Klee Morrison went on Jan. 1 to a Heyburn gas station to purchase 3.8 gallons of regular gas, although his Dodge pickup burns diesel fuel and his other fuel purchases were all diesel.

Court records say various witnesses told police Kalob Morrison said “there was a fight and a lot of blood” and the evidence was covered up with fire, that they saw him burn a tarp that appeared to have brain matter and other human tissue on it and that he tended the burn pit at his residence all day and into the night on Jan. 2.

A witness said Kalob Morrison was “stone-cold” when he told them he "beat a man’s face using a 6 pound sledgehammer,” and after seeing him several times it was all Morrison wanted to talk about, court records say. The witness said Kalob Morrison “set it up” and that the murder was planned and they had Lopez come meet them over tools and that there was $10,000 involved in the deal.

DNA tests were done on Lopez and compared to DNA samples from Lopez’s children, who live out of state. He was positively identified Jan. 26, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Feb. 16 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

Attorneys for a death row inmate say Idaho Gov. Brad Little doesn't have the legal authority to overrule the state parole board's commutation recommendation, and they are asking a state judge to hold off on signing a death warrant for their client.

