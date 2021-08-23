 Skip to main content
Heyburn man charged with enticing child over internet
Larry Story

Larry Story

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MINI-CASSIA CRIMINAL JUSTICE CENTER

RUPERT — A Heyburn man tried to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex but found police waiting for him instead, court records say.

Larry Story, 40, is charged with two felony counts of enticing children through the internet with video images or other communication devices after police said he arranged to meet the young teen, who was really a Rupert Police Department investigator posing as the child on social media.

According to court records, Story asked the fictitious girl to send him nude photos and sent an explicit photo of himself to her.

After he was arrested, he told police he only wanted to meet the girl and did not intend to have sex.

According to court records, Story is a former foster parent.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 1 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

