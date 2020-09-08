Heyburn couple watched as tree fell onto home during wind storm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEYBURN — The grassy ground around a 40-foot-tall tree undulated Monday during a wind storm that ripped across the Magic Valley before the majestic pine took a 3 second swan dive onto the roof of a Heyburn home.

Across the valley on Tuesday, electric companies and city crews were busy restoring power and moving downed limbs and trees blocking roads, while residents cleaned up the debris left on their property by the storm.

Brenda Adams and Ted Dazis had to wait for a tree removal company to fit them into the schedule to remove the massive tree that once provided shade for the front yard but now sat on the home's roof.

For them, the day was filled with constant reminders of the event while tree branches blocked out the sunlight that normally filters through the window and a new green canopy went over the front door.

They also watched the surveillance footage that showed the ground bulging around the tree before it toppled onto the house.

Dazis installed a camera near the living room window just hours before the storm for security purposes. He had no idea it would capture a strange event.

“We were standing in the living room watching the storm and I saw the ground raising up on the east side of the tree,” Adams said.