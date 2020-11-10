Heyburn appoints new mayor, elects new council president

HEYBURN — The Heyburn City Council appointed a new mayor on Tuesday during the city’s business meeting and elected a new council president after Mayor Mark Rosa was recalled during the Nov. 3 election.

The council unanimously voted to appoint Council President Dick Galbraith as the city’s mayor and councilmember Joanne Justesen was unanimously voted in as the new council president.

City Attorney Paul Ross said it was a "unique situation" and there have not been many elected officials recalled throughout the state.

“Albion had one recently and other citizen groups have attempted it,” Ross said before the mayor’s appointment was made. Ross outlined the state code governing the change and said the appointment could be filled from within or outside of the City Council and the new mayor would serve until the general city election next November.

Justesen made the motion to appoint Galbraith, saying he’s served on the City Council for a number of years and she felt comfortable with him taking over the office of mayor.