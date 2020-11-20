Groups cancel free Thanksgiving meals, shift to drive-thru versions or food boxes

TWIN FALLS — Just like every other American tradition, even the free Thanksgiving meals offered by many Magic Valley charitable groups will be different this year.

Many of these organizations usually provide a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal served with a heaping helping of fellowship for people without the means to provide it or family to share it. But those plans have shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic to drive-thru or pick-up versions of the meal — or been canceled altogether.

The Twin Falls Salvation Army, 348 Fourth Ave. N., which traditionally serves a sit-down turkey dinner with all the trimmings, will be giving out food boxes that include a turkey to senior citizens that do not receive food help anywhere else, Patty Cameron said.

In addition to the pandemic, a crack in the foundation under the kitchen prevents them from holding a dinner this year, Cameron said.

“People who wanted to donate turkeys this year are finding out they can’t purchase as many as they have during previous years,” which will limit the number of birds the organization will be able to give out, Cameron said.