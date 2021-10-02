Golfers who save drowning beaver from trap find their compassionate efforts are a crime

The beaver was on a green where there are “all kinds of trees,” Scott Draper, golf pro at the River’s Edge Golf Course said.

“Trees at the golf course are at a premium and we want to protect them,” Draper said.

Thompson said Fish and Game works with Wildlife Services in the state on wildlife depredation issues.

Thompson said beavers are “very good at cutting down vegetation to build their dams, and there are a lot of trees at the golf course.

“Trapping is one of the tools we have to deal with it,” he said.

Thompson said although it is against the law to tamper with or disturb a hunting trap that does not belong to them, the individuals in this case were not cited with the misdemeanor offense.

“We used education as a tool and issued a verbal warning,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the traps were marked with identifying information as per law, although the golfers said they could not see any identification on the traps.

Idaho Fish & Game Habitat Biologist Brandon Tycz said the identification numbers can be difficult to spot.

“If you don’t know what you are looking for you could miss it,” Tycz said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0