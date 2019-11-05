{{featured_button_text}}

HEYBURN — In Minidoka County’s only contested city race, Heyburn mayoral candidate Mark Rosa unseated incumbent candidate, Cleo Gallegos.

Rosa received 199 votes and Gallegos received 184.

“I got the 20 votes I needed,” said Rosa. “Last time I ran, I lost by 17 votes.”

Rosa, 59, is a general contractor and he owns a property management company. He is the vice-chairman of the Mini-Cassia Friends of NRA committee.

Rosa said city infrastructure is a top issue but he disagreed with the city’s use of judicial confirmation for the $12.4 million wastewater bond.

“Heyburn has got some issues but I hope to step up and help get them in order,” said Rosa.

Rosa said managing the city’s growth is a top concern and he would like to see if city employees could perform some of the labor on the city’s sewer and water projects to save money.

Rosa said when he retired from Amalgamated Sugar several years ago he began doing things he loves to do, like construction.

“This is just one more thing I’ll squeeze in,” he said. “I love to stay busy.”

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments